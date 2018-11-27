

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba’s premier wants to make sure what he describes as a “more complex federal environmental regulatory process” won’t slow down completion of the Lake Manitoba and Lake St. Martin outlet channels.

In a news release, Brian Pallister said an access road to the Lake St. Martin site is under construction and the rest of the project could go forward in 2019, provided regulatory processes are expedited.

The premier suggested a federal government process would include consultation with communities that won’t be affected materially by the outlet’s construction.

“Additional federal requirements could add years of delays and escalating costs and this is unacceptable,” the release read.

The province said it is committed to carrying out “effective and efficient Crown-Aboriginal consultation and environmental regulatory processes based on scientific evidence, Indigenous engagement and consultation, and public participation.”

The premier said communities at risk for flooding in the area have waited too long for flood fears to be brought to an end.

Flooding in 2011 and 2014 led to several evacuations, including at Lake St. Martin. Many of the 1400 driven from that community in 2011 remain displaced.