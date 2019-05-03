

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba’s justice minister said the province will go through with its legal challenge of the federal government’s carbon tax, after Saskatchewan’s Court of Appeal ruled against a similar challenge from the Saskatchewan government.

The ruling -- which found the federally imposed tax to be constitutional in part because Parliament has the power to pass laws in the name of peace, order and good government -- was split 3-2.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said they will appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada.

Manitoba filed its court challenge April 24, seeking a judicial review to quash the carbon tax, following the launch of legal battles in Saskatchewan and Ontario.

Unlike those provinces, Manitoba had proposed an alternate carbon tax plan – a flat price of $25 per tonne that would not rise.

On Friday Manitoba Justice Minister Cliff Cullen said in a statement to CTV News that the province is standing by its challenge, calling the federal government’s conduct unfair and a threat to jobs and economic growth.

“Last year, our government received legal advice the federal government has the constitutional power to impose a carbon tax, but only on provinces that do not implement plans of their own,” read the statement in part.

“We have filed for a judicial review not just on constitutional grounds but also on the grounds that Canada acted unfairly by rejecting our plan despite granting special treatment and exemptions to other provinces,” said Cullen.

-With files from The Canadian Press