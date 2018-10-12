

CTV Winnipeg





The Residential Tenancies Branch suspects landlords may not know their options for dealing with problem tenants, such as those who carry out risky criminal activity, and the province said it’s working to remind people of their options.

The province said it will support landlords and tenants to take steps to address public safety concerns. For example, it said landlords can evict tenants engaged in dangerous crimes with only five days’ notice, and if the tenant wishes to dispute the eviction, a Residential Tenancies Branch hearing can be scheduled within five days.

It also said any Manitobans who are aware of a property where “threatening or disturbing activities” often take place, such as illegal drug use or child exploitation, can file a report with the Manitoba Justice public safety investigations unit. The province said of 435 such complaints made since 2016, 425 were confirmed to have drug-related activity taking place and 375 were closed.

The Point Douglas Residents Committee was consulted to develop new information about what resources are available, and that information will be distributed in the coming weeks, the province said.

It will also be shared at a workshop for landlords being held by the Winnipeg Police Service on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m., at William Whyte School. Registration is required via email.