

CTV Winnipeg





The Manitoba Nurses Union is describing an image used by the province to recruit nurses to Manitoba as tone deaf and demeaning.

The province has since removed it from social media, along with a number of others.

The image depicted a trio of women, one of whom is dressed like a nurse, wearing skin care facial masks while taking a selfie. It caught traction on Twitter Thursday, with some social media users questioning if that’s what the Pallister government believes nurses do.

Another version of the image without the nursing uniform is available for sale on a stock photo website, suggesting the uniform was added digitally.

A provincial spokesperson said the image was part of a campaign to recruit nurses “meant to highlight the quality of life in our province.”

Other images in the campaign included a person in blue medical scrubs cross country skiing without a coat, another snapping a photo at a gallery and another doing yoga.

In a post on Facebook, the Manitoba Nurses Union said the facial mask image was “tone deaf and demeaning to women and Manitoba’s nurses, who are dealing with 16 hour workdays, record OT, and crushing workloads.”

The province said it understands the concerns raised with the campaign, and it has removed all social media posts at the direction of Health Minister Cameron Friesen.

In a tweet, he said the image was odd and he shared the concerns people raised.

The province said it will be doing a review of the campaign to “inform future recruitment practices.”