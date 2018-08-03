

CTV Winnipeg





The Manitoba government has reopened the Mantario Trail after it was partially closed last month when a hiker was injured by a black bear.

The trail, which has been closed since July 2, is now open from Big Whiteshell Trail Head to Mantario Lake.

According to a news release from the province, the bear has yet to be captured and could still be in the area. Manitoba Sustainable Development is reminding campers, hikers or those who spend a lot of time in the outdoors to be mindful about the presence of wild animals.

The province suggests some ways to avoid conflict with bears are to never approach or feed the animals, take down bird feeders between April and November and to clean up thoroughly after a picnic in a yard or on a deck. These suggestions can be applied to other wildlife such as coyotes, deer, foxes, raccoons and skunks.

Provincial regulations prohibit feeding bears and other animals along roads and highways, because it teaches them to associate people and cars with food. While in bear country, always carry bear spray and know how to use it.

For more tips and information on how to stay safe around bears go to the website for the wildlife branch of Manitoba Sustainable Development.