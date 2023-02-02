Province reveals new funding for Manitoba schools

The Province of Manitoba intends to spend more on K-12 schools in the province next year.

On Wednesday, Education and Early Childhood Learning Minister Wayne Ewasko announced the provincial government's operating funding plan for Manitoba's public schools, sitting at $1.65 billion in spending. This marks an increase of $100.2 million in new operating funding, according to provincial officials, and a 6.1 per cent increase over 2022/23 levels.

“Our government believes that all students must succeed regardless of where they live, their background or circumstances, and this year’s investment will provide an operating funding increase to each and every school division across the province,” said Ewasko. “Every division will see an increase in funding next year, which will help them engage students and invest in the programs and services."

A new funding formula guarantee will be set at 100 per cent in the new model, instead of the previous 98 per cent, which will mean school divisions will be getting at least a 2.5 per cent increase in funding.

Increased spending aims to improve literacy and numeracy rates among students, the Province said, along with better Indigenous-related education.

“This significant investment in kindergarten to Grade 12 education keeps Manitoba among the highest per-pupil funded provinces across Canada,” said Ewasko. “This investment continues to highlight our ongoing commitment to improving literacy and numeracy and strengthening Indigenous education.”

Out of the funding total, $5 million will be specifically designated for special needs funding. Another $24 million is allocated to the Property Tax Offset Grant and $20 million is earmarked to address increased cost pressures faced by school divisions.

Independent schools will receive $94 million in annual funding, an increase of $5 million. The Province notes the new funding plan does not reflect revenues collected from local education or property taxes.

Today's announcement relates specifically to operating funding for schools and is not included in the province's forthcoming 2023 budget. Capital funding related to education, however, such as building new schools, will be a part of the spring budget.

CTV News Winnipeg will update this story.