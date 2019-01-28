

CTV Winnipeg





The Manitoba government is recruiting candidates for a new internship program for those interested in a career in the public service.

The Leaders in Training Program is a two-year paid internship that will provide training and development to help people with potential to progress into future leadership positions with the public service, said a news release from the province. Finance Minister Scott Fielding announced the program today.

“We are looking for analytical thinkers, innovators, savvy communicators, and those who are motivated to be part of the progressive transformation of Manitoba’s public service,” Fielding said.

Successful candidates will have an opportunity to participate in a series of work placements in multiple areas of government, taking part in projects, policy and program development, research and financial operations.

The program is part of a larger strategy to support public service transformation by recruiting and retaining a diverse workforce.

Applications for the program will be accepted until Feb. 8.