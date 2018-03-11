

The Canadian Press





A commissioner who investigated the death of a child who died after falling through the crack of Manitoba's child welfare system says he is disappointed the province still has not replaced the aging computer system used to track children.

Ted Hughes oversaw the 2012 inquiry into the death of Phoenix Sinclair, a five-year-old girl who was killed in 2005 by her mother and mother's boyfriend.

In his final report, Hughes recommended the computer system used by Child and Family Services should be replaced without delay.

More than four years later, Hughes says he is disappointed the system, which has been plagued with problems, is still being used.

The former NDP government promised to replace the system multiple times.

But the current Conservative government says a new system won't be considered until after an overhaul of Child and Family Services legislation which could take years.

Cora Morgan, children's advocate with the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, says she would like to see a separate computer system where information is owned, shared and monitored by First Nations.

There are about 11,000 children in care in Manitoba and almost 90 per cent are Indigenous.