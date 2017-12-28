A large majority of businesses vying to sell pot in Manitoba come July might not be able to do so.

The province has received more than 100 pitches from businesses hoping to sell cannabis at stores, but the government’s request for proposal says it only intends to choose up to four proposals.

“We have to keep in mind that’s four master licenses that reflect hundreds or dozens of actual retail locations,” said John Arbuthnot, CEO of Delta 9.

Delta 9, one of two Manitoba companies federally licensed to produce medicinal marijuana, has collaborated with Canopy Growth to submit its own pitch. On Thursday Delta 9 finalized a $23 million deal that will help the company expand its supply. Its goal is to grow more than 17,000 kilograms of marijuana each year, and sell some of it in the soon-to-be legal recreational market.

“Not surprised to see the excitement and fingers crossed we’ll be one of the successful four,” said Arbuthnot.

In a statement to CTV News, Growth, Enterprise and Trade Minister Blaine Pedersen said in part “The request for proposals (RFP) is a first step… and a diverse and competitive retail market is important and we continue to work towards this goal.”

Rob Warren, a marketing and economics expert, believes at least one of the four businesses chosen to sell marijuana in Manitoba will be a major drugstore chain.

“They have the procedures for selling things like tobacco. They understand what to do. So for them it’s just one more product they have to add,” Warren said.

Warren believes the Pallister government is choosing to have a small number of outlets initially because it isn’t sold on the idea of legalizing marijuana.

“I think you’re going to see a second round where more are coming out. This is just the first round,” said Warren.

Steven Stairs, a marijuana advocate, hopes the government chooses to include ‘Mom and Pop’ shops in its plan eventually. Otherwise, he believes the black market will just continue as is.

“You have to make sure that if they are big box or small box, they have to include all the inventory and product that would be available on the street,” Stairs said. “If big box stores come in solely… there will be a huge demographic of people who already use cannabis and buy it on the black market who will continue to do so.”

The government says provincial officials are now evaluating proposals and successful applicants will be told by February. Cannabis is expected to be legalized in July.