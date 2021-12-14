Province’s top curlers set to clash at Manitoba Scotties

WINNIPEG -

The path to the Canadian women’s curling championship goes through Carberry, Man. this week.

The 2022 Manitoba Scotties Tournament of Hearts kicks off Wednesday morning at the Carberry Plains Community Centre.

The Manitoba Scotties winner will go on to represent the province at the 2022 Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Thunder Bay, Ont.

This week’s tournament features 12 teams from around the province—including the World Curling Federation’s top-ranked team.

Tracy Fleury’s squad from East St. Paul is coming off a second-place finish at the Canadian Olympic Curling Trials last month. Team Fleury went undefeated throughout the round-robin play, but lost to Team Jennifer Jones in a thrilling tournament final.

Team Jones will not be playing Carberry this week as the team prepares for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Gimli’s Kerri Einarson won’t be competing either. The defending Scotties champion has already secured a berth in Thunder Bay where she’ll skip Team Canada.

But a trip to Thunder Bay isn’t a guarantee for Tracey Fleury’s top-seeded rink.

Team Fleury will have to compete against 11 other teams including 2020 World Junior champion Mackenzie Zacharias’ team from Altona, along with the likes of Beth Peterson and Krista Watling.

The 12 squads are split into two pools—the Black Group and the Red Group—with round-robin draws slated to begin Wednesday morning.

The top three teams from each group will battle in the Championship Round starting on Friday afternoon.

The first-place team from that round gets a bye to Sunday’s final—where they’ll face the winner of a semi-final match between the second-and third-place teams.

The winning squad heads to Thunder Bay at the end of January for a shot at a Scotties title.

Only Sunday’s semifinal and championship games will be televised, but CurlManitoba is streaming draws throughout the tournament on its website.