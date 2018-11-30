Manitoba's new whistleblower legislation is coming into force Dec. 1.

The new law allows municipalities to opt into new protections for whistleblowers, while extending the measures to school divisions.

Winnipeg and Brandon will opt into the framework.

Mayor Brian Bowman says he is pleased with the legislative amendments, requested by the City of Winnipeg.

"So civic employees can feel safer if incidents of wrongdoing need to be reported in the workplace," he said.

The province says some of the changes will give the ombudsman more investigative powers, while better protecting a whistleblower's identity.