

CTV Winnipeg





A Ste. Anne man is facing charges after a seizure of illegal unmarked tobacco products.

On May 29, Manitoba Finance’s Taxation Special Investigations Unit arrested the 38-year-old and seized more than 122,000 cigarettes, 2,000 grams of fine cut tobacco, and two vehicles, the province said in a release Wednesday.

The man is facing a number of criminal charges and charges related to evading paying taxes.

Manitoba stood to lose more than $37,000 in tax revenue if the products had been sold.

For a first time offence, he faces a fine between $1,000 and $10,000 and/or up to six months in prison.

If convicted, the man accused is subject to a penalty of more than $111,000, or triple the amount the government would have made from the products in taxes.

The province is urging anyone who has information about illegal tobacco to call their local police department, the Manitoba Finance Special Investigations Unit at 204-945-1137, email smuggling_manitoba@rcmp-grc.gc.ca or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).