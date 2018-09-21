

CTV Winnipeg





Landlords will be able to raise rent by 2.2 per cent for residential properties in Manitoba, save for those exempted.

The guideline adjustment, tied to the Manitoba Consumer Price Index, goes into effect Jan. 1, 2019 and applies to apartments, rooms, houses and duplexes.

Units already renting for more than $1510 by the end of the year are exempt, as are personal care homes, non-profit housing with subsidized rents, housing units approved under a rehabilitation scheme, and newer buildings.

Landlords can apply to increase the rent by more than the guideline allows if they can prove they have incurred greater costs than the guideline increase will cover.

Tenants are entitled to a minimum of three months’ notice the rent will be increasing.