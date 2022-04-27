Province spending $1.6 million on water bomber fleet upgrades

Winnipeg -

The Manitoba government said it is funding a $1.6 million upgrade of its water bomber fleet to help better protect the province against wildfires.

Natural Resources and Northern Development Minister Scott Fielding made the announcement on Wednesday in a news release.

He said the investment is essential, as the fleet plays an important role in the province’s climate resiliency strategy.

“Strategic investments in the prevention and suppression of wildfires will help ensure the ability to prepare and respond in managing wildfire risks to protect Manitobans, forestry and provincial natural resources,” he said.

According to the province, the money will go towards installing new radios, adding water door warning systems and corrosion protection on four aircrafts, and constructing two, 12-person bunkhouses at Wekusko Falls initial attack base to support northern wildfire operations.

The province said the current radios are incompatible with the province’s new public safety communications network, and the new water door warning systems will add safety measures to reduce the risk of doing water scoop operations with a partially open water door.