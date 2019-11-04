WINNIPEG -- The province is investing $2.4 million to reduce wait times and improve access to mental health and addictions services, and specialized trauma counselling in Manitoba.

On Monday morning in the Klinic Community Health centre, Cathy Cox, the minister responsible for the status of women, announced the multi-million dollar funding will be going towards to clinics in the city – the Laurel Centre and Klinic.

“We recognize there will always be more to do, and we are up to that challenge. We know there is strong evidence linking childhood trauma – like sexual abuse – to significant costs to society,” Cox said. “We also know that people that receive the help they need to overcome these traumas, are far more likely to lead productive meaningful lives.”

Cox said being able to access trauma care and other mental health services on a drop-in basis is essential.

The $2.4 million will be used over three years to expand Klinic’s drop-in counselling program by eight hours each week, and its long-term counselling program which currently treats 70 people. Cox said with this expansion 80 additional clients will be helped annually.

A portion of this funding will also be used to create a centralized trauma intake and referral service at Klinic, available seven days a week. As well, the Laurel Centre will be using the funding to hire more staff therapists.

Cox said by hiring more therapists, the Laurel Centre will be able to lower wait times by up to 30 per cent.

“We totally recognize that this could increase our current wait list – more women may come forward, more men may come forward, but ultimately we are then reaching more individuals,” said Heather Leeman, the executive director of the Laurel Centre. “So it’s not just about reducing the waitlist, it’s about reaching more people that need to be reached.”

Cox said these investments are based on recommendations made by the a number of reports including the VIRGO report, to enhance support for people experiencing significant trauma.

She said the province has more planned when it comes to improving mental health and addictions services. Cox said by Christmas, the province will announce 12 new initiatives to improve these services.