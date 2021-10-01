Province spending $32M on 'significant' Steinbach hospital expansion

WINNIPEG -

A hospital in Steinbach is gearing up for a 'significant' expansion.

On Friday, the province announced it would be spending $32 million on the expansion of Bethesda Regional Health Centre.

“We knew before the pandemic that we needed to have stronger regional centres outside of Winnipeg, that it couldn’t just be Winnipeg bearing the load for healthcare,” said Premier Kelvin Goertzen.

The project will create 23 additional acute care inpatient beds and expanded medical capacity, which includes a new renal dialysis unit. The province said this will consist of the construction of six dialysis stations.

“We’re looking forward to all of these facilities coming. The dialysis is something we’ve talked about and we’ve advocated for a long time,” said Steinbach Mayor Earl Funk.

RM of Hanover Reeve Stan Toews echoed Funk’s push for a dialysis unit for southern Manitoba, saying it will make life a lot easier for those in need of treatment.

“It will save them many hours of travel, and also money,” said Toews.

The province said designs for the dialysis unit are underway, with tendering to occur in early 2022. Construction is expected to begin in the spring.

“As a frontline health worker, I see the day-to-day tribulations of our kidney patients,” said Dr. Mauro Verrelli, medical director of the Manitoba Renal Program. “Not only do we see people being ill, but then there’s this travel that we’ve heard about. This is a good moment."

Verrelli also noted Manitoba has one of the highest rates of kidney disease in Canada.

The hospital expansion will also include pharmacy upgrades to support the delivery of chemotherapy services while also establishing Bethesda as a regional hub for cancer services.

It will also involve investing in the treatment of patients for a wide variety of needs, including palliative and end of life care, chronic and cardiopulmonary disease, and women’s health.

“This is indeed great news for southern Manitoba. With the growing populations, there is evermore need,” said Toews.

The province said the funding is part of its $812 million capital investment in building, expanding, and renovating healthcare facilities across Manitoba.

“This enhancement will enable better services and quality of care to our citizens of this area and beyond,” said Shared Health CEO Jane Curtis.

Bethesda Regional Health Centre opened in 1963, and the province said the last significant upgrade was completed in 2014 when a new emergency department opened.