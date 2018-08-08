All was well four years ago when Kaeleb Visram was on vacation in Arizona until he started getting text messages from back home near Otterburne.

“Asking are you okay did you hear the explosion did the bang wake you up," said Visram.

That bang was a natural gas pipeline explosion down the road from his house. Emergency crews had to evacuate the area.

“It was crazy yah I couldn't believe it," said Visram.

When disasters and emergencies like the pipeline blast, forest fires, tornados or floods occur, first responders across Manitoba have access to a radio service called Fleetnet to communicate with one another, but the province says it's long outdated and causing gaps in communication, putting emergency crews and Manitobans at risk.

It says obsolete parts are being purchased on EBay to maintain the system.

“We were told that users experienced frequent service failures," said Sustainable Development Minister Rochelle Squires.

As a result the Pallister government has awarded a $380-million 15-year contract to Bell Mobility to replace Fleetnet in three years.

It includes new radios with GPS to track emergency workers to improve their safety, plus five new telecommunications towers in Northern Manitoba.

"We're not talking about a wireless network that your kids are using to download YouTube and Netflix, we're talking about the lifesaving of officers," said Gary Semplonius from Bell Mobility.

The new service will be available for fire, police, ambulance, forest firefighters and conservation officers.

"To coordinate all the groups there I can't over state how important that is," said Chief Conservation Officer Jack Harrigan.

Kaeleb Visram welcomes the new technology in case his family is home if there ever is another emergency.

“You're worried about it, you want to make sure they’re safe," said Visram.