Province temporarily covering VLT licensing fees to help businesses recover post-pandemic

Winnipeg -

Manitoba businesses that license video lottery terminals will temporarily get a break on some costly fees.

The province announced in a news release Wednesday it is absorbing VLT licensing fees for six months to help hundreds of businesses throughout the province.

“Manitoba’s VLT siteholders faced tremendous financial pressures and significant revenue losses during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Scott Fielding, who is the minister responsible for the Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation (MLLC).

“The Manitoba government remains committed to a strong social and economic recovery and we recognize the valuable role that hospitality businesses have to play as we progress together down this path.”

According to the province, the Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba (LGCA) levies an annual $425 licensing fee for each VLT to cover costs of regulatory compliance and site inspection. MLCC collects a portion of the fees each week and remits them to the LGCA.

The province said businesses will receive a credit on their account equal to six months of VLT licensing fees.

Fielding noted the initiative will affect more than 450 VLT siteholders and will result in about $1.34 million in the hands of local businesses.

MLL CEO and President Manny Atwal said in a news release he applauds the move.

“This further assists this industry to get back on its feet. Throughout the pandemic, we have been committed to finding ways to help our business partners, having already absorbed almost $2.54 million of siteholder fees since 2020,” he said.