People who use prescribed cannabis for medical reasons will be able to puff on it in select public places in Manitoba, the province said Tuesday.

Smoking or vaping cannabis recreationally in public will be illegal in Manitoba when the substance becomes legal on Oct. 17, but the province has amended The Non-Smokers Health Protection and Vapour Product Act so medical uses can use it outdoors in public.

There will be some exceptions to where medical cannabis can be consumed in public, including near building entrances used by members of the public, on a restaurant or bar patio, public beaches, bus shacks or similar facilities.

Medical users also can’t smoke or vape at or near outdoor entertainment venues, wading pools, splash pads, water parks, playgrounds.

The province also said the legislation is being renamed The Smoking and Vapour Products Control Act.