WINNIPEG -- The province is set to make an announcement on additional COVID-19 measures for schools.

Education Minister Cliff Cullen, along with Dr. Brent Roussin, the province’s chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a news conference Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislature.

CTV News will be streaming the announcement.

New public health orders came into effect Sunday morning, addressing rising COVID-19 case numbers closing many establishments and limiting capacities in others.

During a news conference on Friday when those measures were announced, Dr. Roussin was asked whether schools will be moved to remote learning. He responded by saying the province was actively looking at the possibility.

“We haven’t made a decision on that, but we are going to be able to provide more information on that in the very near future,” said Roussin.

The Manitoba Teacher’s Society has been calling for the province to move to Code Red in high-risk areas, including Winnipeg.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

-With files from CTV’s Stephanie Tsicos