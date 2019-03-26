Featured
Province to announce mandatory training for commercial truckers
Infrastructure minister Ron Schuler and crown services minister Collen Mayer are scheduled to announce mandatory entry-level training for commercial truck drivers on Tuesday morning. File image.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, March 26, 2019 7:16AM CST
The province of Manitoba is taking steps to improve safety on the roads following the Humboldt, Sask. bus crash.
Infrastructure minister Ron Schuler and crown services minister Collen Mayer are scheduled to announce mandatory entry-level training for commercial truck drivers on Tuesday morning.
More to come.