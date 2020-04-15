WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials will give an update on COVID-19 cases in the province on Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, will be speaking at 1 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will be live streaming the event.

LATEST PROVINCIAL UPDATES

On Tuesday, Premier Brian Pallister announced the province is taking steps to help protect jobs through new provisions to the Employment Standards Code. He also said the government will be compensating healthcare workers who have to self-isolate for 14 days due to possible exposure to COVID-19.

The premier also said he wants public-sector workers to accept a reduced work week to help provincial coffers.

To date, there are 246 cases of the virus in Manitoba, with four deaths. Though there were no new reported cases of COVID-19, health officials warn the risk remains.

This is a developing story, more details to come.

- With files from The Canadian Press’ Steve Lambert.