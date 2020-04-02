WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials will be helping answer questions children have on COVID-19 Thursday morning.

Lanette Siragusa, chief nursing officer with Shared Health, will be joined by Dr. William Li, a pediatrician, for a live question-and -answer session that will be streamed on the government’s website.

The questions were submitted by children in the past several weeks.

The discussion will be moderated by radio host Ace Burpee.

As of Wednesday, the province is reporting 127 cases of COVID-19.