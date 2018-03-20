Manitobans will only be able to smoke pot in their homes and backyards once legalization happens later this year.

A new provincial law bans the use of marijuana in all public places, including streets, sidewalks, parks, beaches, school grounds, restaurant patios and hospitals.

Retail stores will not be allowed to have smoking rooms like tobacconists and cigar shops.

An exception will be made for designated rooms in palliative care units or end of life hospices.

Screening drivers for drug use

Another new law will allow police officers to administer a roadside test using an oral fluid screening device.

The device can detect if a driver has been using cannabis, meth or cocaine.

If drugs are detected a driver will be asked to submit a blood sample. Refusing has the same consequences as saying no to a breathalyzer.

Penalties for driving high will be similar to those of drunk driving, including licence suspensions and vehicle forfeitures.