Province to chip in on Kenaston Boulevard study

The province is chipping in on a study to widen Kenaston Boulevard.

The city has earmarked $1.4 million to shore up the price of the project and do a cost-benefit analysis.

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson said her government will put in half – a total of $700,000.

The last estimate to expand Kenaston and make upgrades was more than a half billion dollars.

Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham hopes the study can be done this year

Public consultations on a recently released design are currently ongoing.