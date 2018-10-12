The province is set to close dangerous intersections on the south Perimeter Highway.

The partial or full closures, 23 in total, will take place at intersections with stop signs to prevent risky left turns.

To compensate, service roads will be constructed or improved in impacted areas.

The changes will take three years at a cost of $19 million.

The province also announced the roundabout in Oak Bluff at the PTH 2 and 3 highways is set to open next week.