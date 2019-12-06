WINNIPEG -- The provincial government will continue its support of the annual Endow Manitoba 24-Hour Giving Challenge.

Municipal Relations Minister Rochelle Squires announced on Friday the government will continue the support until 2026.

“We have a great deal to be proud of and much to be thankful for as Manitobans, and one of the most amazing characteristics of our province is our generosity,” said Squires in a news release. “Year after year, Manitobans have shown they have the ability to give from the heart and the support generated through the 24-Hour Giving Challenge has changed lives and communities.”

Every $5 donation that goes toward a community foundation, the Manitoba government, and The Winnipeg Foundation will also contribute $1.

The Endow Manitoba’s 24-Hour Giving Challenge, which first started in 2014, was created to help raise awareness of community foundations as a way for Manitobans to support their community.

The provincial government first joined forces with the 24-Hour Giving Challenge in 2017, which resulted in a giant spike of private gifts and the value of those gifts.

The commitment to the program is part of the government’s 100-Day Action Plan.