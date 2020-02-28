WINNIPEG -- Manitoba is taking another step in it’s legal challenge over the federal carbon tax.

Premier Brian Pallister said a 57-page document, with arguments to back up the province’s claims, is being filed in court.

Pallister alleges the tax is unfair as it’s not being imposed the same way in each province and he said the court briefing lists pages of exceptions.

The premier also said Ottawa is not giving Manitoba credit for it’s green record including billions of dollars spent on hydro developments.

“Manitobans are paying for and will be paying for those investments and that in a way is a carbon tax,” said Pallister.

Pallister pulled his $25 per tonne flat tax off the table when he said Ottawa refused to budge on an escalating scale to $50.

The federal government has since imposed the tax on Manitoba which includes personal rebates.

Pallister has suggested the case could be dropped as federal and provincial officials are in talks about a provincial carbon tax, but the premier won’t say what price he’s pitching.