WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is set to give an update Monday afternoon on the province’s COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer will be speaking at a news conference at the Manitoba Legislative Building at 12:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will be live-streaming the event.

The update comes after a deadly weekend in Manitoba with 12 deaths announced related to the virus, the majority of which are linked to variants of concern. The provincial death toll now sits at 1,100.

There were also 488 new cases of the virus reported since Friday.

On Sunday the province’s five-day test positivity rate was 10.8 per cent.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 54,357 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

This is a developing story. More details to come.