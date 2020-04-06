WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are set to give an update on COVID-19 Monday afternoon, as cases in the province passed 200 over the weekend.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Chief Provincial Public Health Officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, will be holding a news conference at 1 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will be live streaming the event.

As of Sunday, there are 203 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, both probable and lab-confirmed. There have also been two deaths, and 17 people who have recovered from the virus.

On Sunday, Roussin said 11 people are in hospital, with seven in intensive care.

This is a developing story, more details to come.