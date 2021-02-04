WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s health minister and the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) will provide additional information about the external review into a personal care home that was the site of Manitoba’s deadliest COVID-19 outbreak.

Thursday afternoon, Heather Stefanson, Minister of Health and Seniors Services, along with Gina Trinidad, chief health operations officer with the WRHA, will speak at the Manitoba Legislature at 1:30 p.m.

Dr. Lynn Stevenson, who led the external review, will be joining the news conference virtually.

Stevenson, who is the former associate deputy minister in the British Columbia Ministry of Health, a senior health care executive in health care operations, quality and safety, human resources and research, and is a registered nurse.

A review into the care home was called after eight people died at the facility in 48 hours in November. Multiple ambulances were dispatched to help treat over a dozen residents.

The home, which is owned and operated by Revera, declared the COVID-19 outbreak over on January 12. The outbreak was first declared on Oct. 20, 2020, and left 55 residents dead.

The Manitoba NDP is calling for the final report to be made public.

