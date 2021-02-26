WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is set to provide an economic review of two major Manitoba Hydro projects on Friday morning.

Commissioner Brad Wall will be speaking at a teleconference at 10:30 a.m. to give a review of Bipole III Transmission line and Keeyask Generating Station. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

In late 2019, the province commissioned Wall to do an investigative study of the two projects, which were built by Manitoba’s former NDP government. Premier Brian Pallister said the projects added billions to the province’s debt.

The Keeyask Generating Station was originally budgeted at $6.5 billion, but increased to $8.7 billion in 2017. The Bipole III Transmission line was originally expected to cost $2.2 billion, but hit $4.5 billion by the end of March 2019.

Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew said all of Manitoba Hydro’s decisions were approved by the Public Utilities Board.

