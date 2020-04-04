WINNIPEG -- Provincial health officials will give an update on COVID-19 in Manitoba.

The province will be holding a news conference at the Manitoba Legislature at 1 p.m. CTV News will live stream the event. You can watch it live here.

This comes after the province announced Manitoba's second death due to COVID-19 on Friday. Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial health officer, said the person who died was a man in his 50s with underlying health conditions.

An additional 15 cases of COVID-19 were also announced on Friday.

As of Friday, there are 182 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba. Nine people are in hospital, six of them are in intensive care.

So far, 11 people have recovered from the virus in Manitoba.

