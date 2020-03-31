WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are set to give an update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the province.

Chief provincial public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin and Shared Health’s Lanette Siragusa will be holding a news conference at 1 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will be live streaming the event.

On Monday, the province announced that Manitoba will close non-critical business beginning on April 1 until April 14.

There are 96 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, both probable and lab-confirmed. There has also been one death from the virus.

This is a developing story, more details to come.