WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are set to provide an update on COVID-19 in the province on Tuesday morning.

A news conference will be held at 11 a.m. CT at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will be live streaming the event.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, said on Monday the provincial testing lab is experiencing a COVID-19 backlog, due to the shortage of a certain reagent that’s needed for testing. Premier Brian Pallister also announced the province is launching a new online tool to help connect volunteers with those who need help.

As of Monday there are 20 cases of the virus in Manitoba, both probable and lab-confirmed.

