Province to give winter storm update ahead of coming blizzard

Officials with the Province of Manitoba will be providing a flood and winter storm update ahead of what Environment Canada is warning could be the worst blizzard in decades.

On Monday afternoon, Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwnuik will be joined by Johanu Botha, the assistant deputy minister and head of Manitoba's Emergency Management Organization, and Fisaha Unduche, executive director of hydrologic forecasting and water management.

The officials will be speaking with media at 3 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live stream this event.

It comes as the province braces itself for a major winter storm set to hit several parts of southern Manitoba Tuesday evening.

Environment Canada warns the coming storm has the potential to be the worst blizzard in decades.

READ MORE: Major blizzard coming to Manitoba that could be the worst in decades: Environment Canada

CTV News Winnipeg will update this story.