WINNIPEG -- The province announced on Tuesday, that in light of public gathering restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be holding virtual celebrations for Manitoba Day on May 12.

Heritage Minister Cathy Cox said in a news release that she encourages everyone to mark Manitoba Day with online visits to their favourite local museums, heritage sites, cultural centres and attractions.

“It is a great opportunity for Manitobans to come together in spirit to celebrate our beautiful province and share our hopes for a bright, exciting future,” she said.

Some of the virtual celebrations include:

A colouring page of the Manitoba flag posted on the province’s website. Residents are encouraged to share the picture on social media with the hashtag #Manitoba Day;

The Archives of Manitoba is posting digitized films from its holding online;

The Manitoba Archives is also sharing a year-long initiative called ‘Your Archives: The Histories We Share,’ which gives Manitobans the chance to choose an archival record and explain why it matters.

The Association of Manitoba Museums is highlighting artifacts from its online exhibit called ‘A Museum Called Manitoba.”

Cox highlighted the fact that May 12 will mark the 150th anniversary of the Manitoba Act, which created the province and led to entry into confederation, and on May 12, 1966, Manitoba’s flag was unfurled and dedicated for the very first time.