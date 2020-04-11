WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are scheduled to make an announcement Saturday afternoon on COVID-19 cases in the province.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, will be speaking at 1 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will be live streaming the event.

On Friday, Siragusa announced a facility for homeless people to self-isolate has opened in Winnipeg. She also said a healthcare worker in Selkirk, Man., who tested positive for COVID-19 did not spread it to anyone else at the Selkirk Regional Health Centre.

To date, there are 230 cases of the virus in Manitoba and four deaths.

