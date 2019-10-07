

Danton Unger, CTV News Winnipeg





The Pallister government has introduced legislation to make collective bargaining more flexible.

In the Legislature on Monday, changes were introduced to a bill originally ordering a two-year wage freeze for public-sector workers. The changes introduced include allowing greater discretion around compensation, like exempting certain provincial workers from the legislation.

Scot Fielding, the province’s Finance Minister, said the government acted on public sector requests.

“A lot of times, politicians get accused of not listening. We have listened in this case,” Fielding said. “The legislative amendments we have put forward will make legislation even stronger.”

This comes as public-sector unions are asking a judge to throw out the wage freeze bill, calling it unconstitutional. They said it infringes on their right to collective bargaining.