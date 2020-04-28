WINNIPEG -- The province will be giving an update on COVID-19 cases in Manitoba Tuesday afternoon.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, will be speaking at the Manitoba Legislative Building at 1 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will be live streaming the event.

On Monday, the province announced one new case of COVID-19 in Manitoba, bringing the total to 272. For the first time, the province announced that the number of recovered cases exceeds 200.

It is expected the Manitoba government will release its plan to re-start the provincial economy later this week.

Roussin says officials are looking at certain non-essential businesses that will be able to reopen.

He said it will not be a return to normal when the reopen plan is released as restrictions will still be in place.

This is a developing story, more details to come.

-with files from CTV’s Danton Unger