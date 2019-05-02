

CTV Winnipeg





Justice Minister Cliff Cullen announced Wednesday the Manitoba government is giving the Rivers Police Service $6,500.

The funding is to improve the safety for their officers and the community and it will be provided through Manitoba Justice’s Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund.

“Our government is committed to reducing crime and strengthening support for law enforcement agencies across Manitoba. We’re pleased to provide this investment to assist the Rivers Police Service in protecting its members and their community,” said Cullen.

More than $1,100 has been set aside for new body armour plates and more than $4,500 has been set aside for two new carbine rifles.

Support has also been provided to the Use Your Head policing initiative which promotes bicycle safety for children. More than $850 is provided to purchase two bicycles and 15 bike helmets as prizes to the children and youth who practice bicycle safety.

Rivers Police Chief Bob Futrell said, “Supports such as this enable us to provide community-based services and initiatives that make the municipality of Riverdale safer for everyone.”