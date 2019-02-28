It appears some of the funding issues have been resolved between the city and province while others continue to linger.

In a new report to Winnipeg's finance committee, city officials say the province has backed off a proposal to move $34.4 million from the water and waste department for other infrastructure needs, like the Waverley Underpass.

Instead the report says the province will provide $35.6 million for those projects.

But the report says $40 million for roads in 2018 is still up in the air.

Mayor Brian Bowman says it's been confirmed that money is not coming.

The province has insisted it's lived up to its commitments for roads and has accused Bowman of misrepresenting the facts.

Manitoba Finance Minister Scott Fielding has taken to Twitter saying the city has a spending problem, not a revenue problem.

The financial update comes a day before the city is set to table its 2019 budget.

Bowman campaigned on a pledge to keep property tax hikes at 2.33 per cent, pending provincial funding levels.

The mayor says the funding issue with the province leaves the city with three options come budget day, taking on more debt, cuts to road repairs or higher tax hikes.