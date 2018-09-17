

The Canadian Press





The Manitoba government said it's supporting expansions to pork facilities owned by Hylife Foods with tax increment financing.

The province calls it a financing tool to encourage economic growth and development through incremental taxes created by significant new development.

Hylife celebrated the grand opening of its new feed mill in Killarney in July, and has also expanded its hog processing plant in Neepawa.

The province estimates its tax financing to be worth an estimated at $9.5 million over 22 years for the projects.