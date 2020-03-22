WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government will provide an update on the status of COVID-19 in the province Sunday morning.

Health officials are set to speak at 11 a.m. at the Manitoba legislature. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the announcement online.

As of Saturday, the province has reported 19 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba. Of the cases, 11 have been confirmed positive, while eight are presumed positive.

A total of 3,801 tests have been completed as of March 19.

Manitoba declared a 30 day state of emergency on Friday, which closes multiple public spaces, and limits public gatherings to no more than 50 people.