WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are scheduled to provide on update Thursday afternoon on COVID-19 cases in the province.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Chief Provincial Public Health Officer, and Shared Health’s Lanette Siragusa will be holding a news conference at 1 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will be live streaming the event.

To date, there are 127 cases of the virus in the province, both probable and lab-confirmed. There has also been one death in Manitoba.

Manitoba health officials also said there are early signs of community transmission in Manitoba.

On Wednesday, Health Minister Cameron Friesen announced that former nurses will be able to practice again to help with the COVID-19 pandemic. Friesen said they will waive or modify registration for the former nurses, and anyone who was part of the College of Registered Nurses can apply.

- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick and Charles Lefebvre.