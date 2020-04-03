WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are set to give an update Friday afternoon on the number of COVID-19 cases in the province.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Chief Provincial Public Health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Chief Nursing Officer for Shared Health, are holding a news conference at 1 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg is live streaming the event.

To date, there are 167 cases of the virus in Manitoba and one death.

On Thursday, health officials said they are investigating a respiratory outbreak at a personal care home after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

