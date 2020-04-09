WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are set to provide an update Thursday afternoon on COVID-19 cases in Manitoba.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, will be speaking at 1 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will be live streaming the event.

On Thursday, the province announced that 70 people have recovered from the virus so far in Manitoba, but warned the public the risk is still there.

To date there are 221 cases of COVID-19 in the province. There are currently 12 people in hospital due to the virus, including six in intensive care.

The death toll remains at three.

This is a developing story. More to come…