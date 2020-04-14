WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are set to give an update on COVID-19 cases in the province on Tuesday afternoon.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, will be speaking at 1 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will be live streaming the event.

On Monday, Roussin announced that public health orders are now extended until April 28. A full list of these orders can be found online.

“I’m looking at potentially even later this week at certain operations to enhance these orders,” he said. “This is not the time to lift anything.”

To date, there are 246 cases of the virus in Manitoba, as well as four deaths,

This is a developing story, more details to come.