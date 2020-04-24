WINNIPEG -- The province will be giving an update on COVID-19 cases in Manitoba on Friday afternoon.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, will be speaking at the Manitoba Legislative Building at 1 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will be live streaming the event.

On Thursday, the province announced that Manitoba Public Insurance will be returning $110 million to provide financial relief to policy holders.

It also said it’s working to finalize plans to begin lifting public health orders and start reopening some non-essential businesses.

“I don’t have specific dates on that, but we too, if our numbers remain like this, we’re looking towards May as well to be able to start loosening some of the restrictions,” said Roussin.

On Thursday, Manitoba announced five new cases of the virus, bringing the total in the province to 262.

This is a developing story, more details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Charles Lefebvre.