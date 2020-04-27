WINNIPEG -- The province will be giving an update on COVID-19 cases in Manitoba on Monday afternoon.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, will be speaking at the Manitoba Legislative Building at 1 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will be live streaming the event.

Over the weekend, the province announced eight new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, bringing the total to 271. There are currently 66 active cases in Manitoba, with 199 cases designated as ‘recovered’.

It is expected that the Manitoba government will release its plan to restart the provincial economy this week, although Premier Brian Pallister has not provided a date for the announcement.

